HC asks DEOs to examine CBSE schools’ expenses

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked District Education Officers (DEO) to scrutinise the income and expenditure of the CBSE-affiliated schools under their jurisdiction to find out whether the fee fixed by them included surplus or profits and file a report before the court.
Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive when a batch of petitions relating to complaints of excess fees demanded by certain CBSE schools came up for hearing.
The court had last time asked the government whether a special authority could be asked to scrutinise the income and expenditure of the CBSE-affiliated schools to find out whether they were charging a fee in excess of the actual expenditure and had made provisions for surplus or profits.
The government submitted that the DEOs could be tasked with the scrutiny of the income and expenditure of the CBSE-affiliated schools.
The CBSE submitted that it was for the State government to regulate the fee of CBSE- affiliated schools, taking into consideration the prevailing situation. The CBSE school could only charge a fee to the extent of meeting the expenses for running the school and the fee should be fixed without making profit, the CBSE counsel submitted.
The court adjourned the case to December 21 for further hearing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath