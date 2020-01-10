HC asks Collector totake over church soon

The Kerala High Court on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over the non-implementation of its order directing the Ernakulam District Collector to take over the Kothamangalam Marthoman Cheriyapally, its precincts and all movable properties.

Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar ordered the State government to give effect to the directive immediately. The court said if the order was not implemented before January 23, the next date of hearing, he would order the Collector to appear in person before the court.

The court passed the order when a contempt of court petition filed by Fr. Thomas Paul Ramban against the Collector came up for hearing. The court had also ordered that if the Collector was satisfied, after the takeover, that the situation was conducive for the petitioner, who is the vicar of the church (who owes allegiance to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and its constitution), to conduct religious ceremonies, the church, its premises and movable property shall be handed over to the petitioner.

Shortage of force

In an affidavit, Collector S. Suhas submitted that the delay in implementing the order was due to shortage of police force. In fact, there were 1,800 families under the church. Of these, only 20 families belonged to the Orthodox faction and the rest were from the Patriarch/Jacobite faction.

The Jacobites were collectively opposing the move to hand over the church to the petitioner. The administration had requested the District Police Chief to provide enough police force for implementing the court order.

Immolation bid feared

However, the District Police Chief replied that he could not spare more police force as a large number of the personnel were on duty at Sabarimala and some busy controlling protest marches against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Besides, some personnel were deployed at Puthuvypeen where an agitation against an IOC plant was on. If there was not enough police force, there was every possibility of the Patriarch faction causing obstruction to the implementation of the order. Moreover, there were chances of immolation attempts on the church premises.

The Revenue Divisional Officer, appointed as receiver, was also on duty at Sabarimala. The Collector said he was committed to implementing the order according to the scheme being chalked out by the district administration, taking into account the law and order situation in the area.