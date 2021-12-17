HC asks CB to conduct proper probe in Monson cases

Kochi

17 December 2021

Former judicial officer asked to appear in court for criticising judge

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Crime Branch to take forward the investigation in the cases against antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal without any error.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that “prima facie, therefore, the reach of 5th respondent (Monson) -- particularly when there are indications of persons outside India also being involved -- cannot be taken lightly and that a proper investigation without any error will have to be taken forward and completed”.

The court made it clear that the intent of the court was to ensure that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) worked in conjunction with the Crime Branch when the investigation into the crime was on. This was because the allegations made by the petitioner were against certain police officers and it had come out that even an officer in the rank of Inspector General (IG) of Police had been suspended and disciplinary action initiated against him.

The ED sought more time to place on record the details of its investigation against Monson.

When a petition by the former driver of Monson alleging police harassment came up for hearing, Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji submitted that a Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch was looking into every facet of the crimes involving Monson. As and when any fresh information came to the notice of the Crime Branch, additional persons could be arraigned.

The court also asked the Director General Police to inform the court about the nature of misconduct committed by the suspended IG of Police.

The court gave the State Police Chief the liberty to conduct necessary investigations into a Facebook post of former judicial officer S. Sudeep criticising the judge for impleading the SPC and the Enforcement Director in the case and file a report. The Facebook post was brought to the attention of the court by Kerala Bar Council member P.A. Mohammed Shaw, who submitted that the post had scandalised the judiciary.

The court directed the registry to verify the Facebook post and issue notice to the former judicial officer to appear before the court on December 23.