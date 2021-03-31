HC asks CB not to take coercive action

Allegations of ED forcing Swapna to give false statement against CM

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the Crime Branch (CB) not to proceed with any coercive action against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the case registered on a charge of forcing Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling and money laundering cases, to give false statement against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Justice V.G. Arun also recorded that the submission by the government counsel that no official witnesses had been called and would not be called. The government counsel made the submission when it was brought to the attention of the court that some customs officials had been called to appear before the police by a police officer in Kochi.

Harin Ravil, counsel for the State government, submitted that no customs officials were summoned. He also submitted that the police would continue with the investigation into the case but would not take any coercive steps.

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India appearing for the petitioner, sought to stay the Crime Branch investigation as it was weakening the case of the ED and Customs.

When the petition came up for hearing, Mr. Ravil submitted that the FIR registered against the ED officials would not affect the investigation being conducted by the ED in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Swapan Suresh and others. He said the ED was creating an entire smokescreen by filing such a petition.

It was an attempt to nip the investigation of the Crime Branch in the bud. While investigating against the accused in the PMLA case, there was an attempt to create false evidence against some highly placed innocent persons. The intention of the petitioner was to tarnish the State government.

Mr. Mehta submitted that if this kind of FIRs was allowed to be filed, Central agencies would not be able to do a fair and fearless investigation. In fact, Swapna Suresh had several opportunities before neutral forums to raise any complaints of harassment if she had any. She was not an illiterate person without any legal assistance.

He argued that one investigating agency could not nullify an investigation being conducted by another agency before the competent court examined the matter. The concept of cooperative federalism was that State and Central agencies act in tandem against perpetrators of crime, and not nullify each other's investigation.

The FIR would destroy the investigation of the ED and therefore, the FIR was illegal and violated Article 21. Mr. Mehta further submitted that only the Special Judge of the PMLA Court could issue directives for the prosecution of the ED officials. However, before any action was taken by the court, the police had stated that that ED's evidence was fabricated.

The court posted the case on April 8 for hearing further arguments.