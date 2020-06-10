Kerala

HC approached for NEET centre in Gulf nations

A writ petition was filed on Wednesday in the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Centre and the National Testing Agency to allot centres for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Qatar and other Gulf countries.

The petition was filed by Abdul Azeez, general secretary, Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Qatar. According to the petitioner, the entrance test was scheduled on July 26.

The number of expatriates who returned to Kerala, especially from the Gulf countries, was very few.

The children of those staying back in these countries who had applied for the examination would be severely impacted in the absence of exam centres in the Gulf countries.

