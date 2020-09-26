HC appoints observer for Melsanthi selection

Pathanamthitta

26 September 2020 23:34 IST

TDB interviews on October 5, 6

The Kerala High Court has appointed retired judge K.Padmanabhan Nair as the observer for the selection of new head priests (Melsanthi) at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) interviews for selection of new head priests will be held at its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on October 5 and 6. A Division Bench comprising C.T. Ravi Kumar and K. Haripal issued an order considering a report filed by M. Manoj, Special Commissioner, Sabarimala, and District Judge, seeking the court’s intervention in the selection to avoid complaints. In his report, the commissioner said that Mr. Nair had overseen the selection of head priests to the temples in 2008 as well. The report also sought to allot marks in the mark list using ballpoint pens and keep them in tamper-proof conditions.

A directive was also sought to videograph the proceedings, besides directing the interview board and the TDB to comply with the High Court’s guidelines on conducting the interview.

The new Melsanthis, to be appointed for a year, will take charge on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam.

As per the report, 89 applicants had been cleared to attend the interview after Vigilance inquiry. From among the successful candidates, a shortlist will be prepared and the Melsanthis will be selected by drawing lots on October 17.