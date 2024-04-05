ADVERTISEMENT

HC allows schools not falling under Kerala Education Rules to hold vacation classes

April 05, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has permitted schools, including CBSE and ICSE-affiliated ones, which are not governed by the Kerala Education Rules, to conduct vacation classes from 7.30 am to 10.30 a.m.

The Bench recently passed the order while disposing of a batch of petitions filed by Kerala CBSE School Management Association, Kochi, and other school managements challenging the order of the Director of General Education directing all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in government, aided and unaided sectors not to conduct vacation classes.

The Bench, however, made it clear that its arrangements for holding vacation classes would be subject to executive orders to be passed in future on vacation classes.

The court observed that the State had the executive power to regulate classes during summer vacations. However, this could not be done based on the calendar prescribed in Kerala Education Rules (KER) for schools not coming under the KER. The government would have to balance between the academic interest of a child and their right to recreational activities.

The petitioners contended that the order banning classes in May was not applicable to their schools since the schools had not been recognised under the provisions of the Kerala Education Act or Kerala Education Rules.

