HC allows murder convict to attend his book release function

December 20, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted two days of escort parole to ‘ripper’ Jayanandan, a convict in two murder cases, for attending a function in connection with the release of his book in Kochi.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan issued the order on a writ petition by the convict’s wife Indira through his lawyer-daughter Keerthi Jayanandan. Jayanandan has 23 criminal cases against him, of which five are murder cases. While Jayanandan was acquitted in three murder cases, he was convicted in another two murder cases.

According to the petitioner, her husband has been in jail for the past 17 years. She contended that her husband had reformed himself during the serving of jail terms, and that he wrote novels and stories. In fact, one of the books of the petitioner’s husband, Pulari Viriyum Munpe, is ready for publication, and permission has been granted by the Director General of Prisons for its publication. The book release function will be held on December 23 at the Press Club, Ernakulam.

Jayanandan wants to attend the programme. He wants to donate the proceeds from the sale of the book for the welfare of children with special needs. An application seeking parole for 30 days to make arrangements for the release of the book had been filed before the Superintendent, High Security Prison, Viyyur. However, no action had been taken on it, the petitioner said.

The court ordered that he should be allowed to stay with his family from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 22, and thereafter, the police will take him to the nearest sub jail or any other jail. He shall be taken to the book release venue on December 23 and taken back to the jail.

The court also ordered that the petitioner and one of his daughters should file an affidavit before the Viyyur prison Superintendent saying that the convict would be brought back to the jail. The court also ordered the Director General of Prisons to ensure that strong and sufficient police surveillance, including the escort, were provided, and that the convict did not escape.

