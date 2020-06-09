HC admits writ pleaagainst app selection

The Kerala High court on Tuesday directed the State government not to destroy the proceedings of Zoom meeting which selected Faircode Technologies, Kochi, for developing BevQ, a virtual queue management app for liquor sale in the State.

Justice Anu Sivaraman passed the interim order while admitting a petition filed by Teebu Marketing Private Ltd., Kochi, a company specialised in developing mobile phone applications, challenging the selection of Faircode Technologies for developing the app. The petitioner alleged that the entire selection process conducted by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) was illegal. The petitioner company had participated in the technical presentation before the technical committee of the KSUM.

The petition alleged that the selected company was not a start-up company. The interview and technical evaluation were conducted by an unqualified contract employee. All guidelines prepared by the State Electronics and IT Department regarding the awarding of the app projects for start-ups had been violated. The petitioner also alleged that the government had not published even a detailed notification showing the parameters for the product.