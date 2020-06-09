HC admits writ pleaagainst app selection

The Kerala High court on Tuesday directed the State government not to destroy the proceedings of Zoom meeting which selected Faircode Technologies, Kochi, for developing BevQ, a virtual queue management app for liquor sale in the State.
Justice Anu Sivaraman passed the interim order while admitting a petition filed by Teebu Marketing Private Ltd., Kochi, a company specialised in developing mobile phone applications, challenging the selection of Faircode Technologies for developing the app. The petitioner alleged that the entire selection process conducted by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) was illegal. The petitioner company had participated in the technical presentation before the technical committee of the KSUM.
The petition alleged that the selected company was not a start-up company. The interview and technical evaluation were conducted by an unqualified contract employee. All guidelines prepared by the State Electronics and IT Department regarding the awarding of the app projects for start-ups had been violated. The petitioner also alleged that the government had not published even a detailed notification showing the parameters for the product.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism