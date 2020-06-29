HC admits writ against grace marks

29 June 2020 23:24 IST

‘Most schools do not have extracurricular activities’

A Division Bench of the High Court admitted a writ petition seeking a directive not to grant grace marks in SSLC and higher secondary exams for students who participate in extracurricular activities such as NSS, NCC, Student Police Cadet and Scout and Guides till these activities are introduced in all the schools in the State. The Bench comprising Justice Bhatti and Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas also issued notice to the State government when a petition filed by C.A. Purushothaman of Cherthala came up for hearing.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that several schools in the State were yet to introduce such activities. Only 30% of the schools had NCC, and other activities in their schools. Most of these were private schools. The petitioner sought a directive to introduce NCC and other extracurricular activities in all the schools in the State.

