HC admits plea to protect wild animals from attacks

16 July 2020 18:51 IST

Petitioner says putting up electric fencing a barbaric act

The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre and State governments on a public interest litigation seeking a directive to the State government to take measures, including establishment of water trough and check dams inside forests, to prevent wild animals straying into human habitations.

The petition was filed by Gaurav Tewari from Canada. According to him, he had filed the petition in the backdrop of the recent incident in which a pregnant elephant had died in the State after it reportedly consumed food stuffed with crackers.

He pointed out that that many wild animals were victims of brutal attacks by humans. It was during summer that these animals strayed into human habitations. One of main reasons for such straying was to quench their thirst.

While straying into these areas, it was natural that they might stumble upon cultivated areas. In fact, this was taking place in many States. Most of the State governments had taken measures to keep these wild animals confined to the forest.

However, in Kerala, steps were taken only when a pachyderm attacked people. It was the bounden duty of the State government to taken effective measures to safeguard the wild life of the country.

The petitioner pointed out that putting up electric fencing was a barbaric act. Besides the use of snares to ward off the menace of wild animals should also be dropped.

The petitioner said that lack of fodder and water and increase in cropping areas surrounding the forests was the reason behind the frequent straying of wild animals into human habitations. The Forest and Environment Department officials should plant food-bearing trees and revive water bodies and elephant corridors to ensure adequate water for the wild animals.