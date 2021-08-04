HC admits appeal against order on land acquisition

04 August 2021 17:03 IST

Single judge dismissed plea against acquiring land for NH work

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday admitted an appeal filed against a single judge’s verdict dismissing pleas against the acquisition of land at Kollam as part of widening the NH-66 between Cherthala and Thiruvananthapuram.

The petition challenging the acquisition of land between Mevaram and Umayanalloor said that the acquisition would impact a mosque and a temple situated on the land to be acquired. The petitioner pointed out that the Vazhapilly lower primary School building and Umayanalloor Service Cooperative Bank building would also be affected by the acquisition proceedings.

‘God will forgive us’

Dismissing the petition, the single judge had observed that for “the development of the National Highway, if the religious institutions are affected, God will forgive us. God will protect the petitioners, the authorities, and also the author of this judgment. God will be with us.”

The appeal was filed by Balakrishna Pillai and another resident in Umayanalloor.