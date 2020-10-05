HC adjourns hearing in Periye case

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to October 30 hearing on a petition filed by the parents of the two murdered Youth congress workers in Periye, Kasaragod, seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the State Police Chief Loknath Behera for not handing over the case diary relating to the murders to the CBI.
Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 21, and Sarath Lal, 24, were murdered at Kallyot, near Periye, in Kasaragod on February 17, 2019. The High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the double murder case.
The petition said that the State Police Chief was intentionally delaying handing over of the case diary files to the CBI as directed by the High Court at the instance of the ruling political party with a malicious intention to protract the investigation and cause the destruction of evidence.
