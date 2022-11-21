HC adjourns case on helicopter service for Sabarimala pilgrims

November 21, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has adjourned to November 24 the suo motu case registered in connection with a media report regarding helicopter service offered by a private tour operation company for Sabarimala pilgrims. When the case came up for hearing, the State government informed the court that the police had started a probe into a complaint lodged by the Travancore Devaswom Board with the State Police Chief against the firm. The District Collector and the District Police Chief had earlier submitted that they were not aware of any helicopter service being operated for Sabarimala pilgrims. The TDB counsel also submitted that the board had not granted any permission to anyone for helicopter service at Nilackal.

Meanwhile, the Centre has sought time to file an affidavit by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding the norms of helicopter operations in special security zones such as Sabarimala.