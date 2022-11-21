  1. EPaper
HC adjourns case on helicopter service for Sabarimala pilgrims

November 21, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has adjourned to November 24 the suo motu case registered in connection with a media report regarding helicopter service offered by a private tour operation company for Sabarimala pilgrims. When the case came up for hearing, the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief informed the court that a case had been registered against the firm on a complaint filed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The District Collector and the District Police Chief had earlier submitted that they were not aware of any helicopter service being operated for Sabarimala pilgrims. The TDB counsel also submitted that the board had not granted any permission to anyone for helicopter service at Nilackal.

