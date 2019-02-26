HC acts against illegal flex boards

The Kerala High Court asked the secretaries of the local bodies and field staff to get the flex boards, hoardings and other advertisement materials displayed illegally at public places in their respective areas removed within 10 days, failing which they would be held personally responsible.

The District Collectors would be carrying out inspections in the areas after 10 days and penalties would be slapped on the officials who failed to act, ordered Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court directed the secretaries and the field staff to file police complaints against those who illegally displayed the publicity materials. The materials thus removed should be returned to the persons who illegally erected it. They should also be charged the tariff and penalties applicable for the materials, the court ordered.

It also asked the police to register cases and investigate such cases. The Director General of Police should communicate the court order to the Station House Officers, the court urged. Noting that the two nodal officers who were earlier appointed by the State government to address the issue failed miserably in tackling the menace, the court appointed new nodal officers in all the districts.

The Deputy Director of Panchayats would be the nodal officer in the panchayat areas whereas the Regional Joint Directors (Urban Affairs) would function as the officers in the urban areas. These officials should publicise their mobile phone numbers, email ids, and Whatsapp numbers for the public to communicate any instance of violations. The officials should also oversee that the court and government orders regarding the ban on illegal advertisement materials were implemented, it ordered.