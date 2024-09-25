GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC acquits RDF activists convicted in a case registered by NIA

The Bench acquitted the accused on the ground that prosecution failed to establish that RDF was a terrorist organisation

Published - September 25, 2024 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside the verdict of the Ernakulam Special Court for NIA cases sentencing five activists of Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF) to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a case relating to a meeting of Maoist leaders in Mavelikara.

The NIA case against the activists was that they had conducted a secret meeting of the RDF, a frontal organisation of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) party, at a lodge in Mavelikara on December 29, 2012, with the intention of forming a student’s wing of RDF in the State.

The Bench acquitted the accused on the ground that prosecution had failed to establish that RDF was a terrorist organisation. The court pointed out that RDF was not enlisted as a terrorist organisation in the first schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), though the CPI (Maoist) and its front organisations are banned by the Union government.

Those who were acquitted are first accused Rajesh Madhavan, second accused Gopal, third accused Devarajan, fourth accused Bahuleyan, and fifth accused Ajayakumar alias Ajayan alias Mannoor Ajayan.

Published - September 25, 2024 08:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.