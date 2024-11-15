ADVERTISEMENT

HC acquits nine accused convicted in Kottakkal double murder case

Published - November 15, 2024 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday set aside the Manjeri Additional Sessions Court’s order sentencing nine accused in the Kottakal double murder case to life imprisonment.

The murder took place in 2008 on the premises of a mosque at Kottakkal near Kuttippuram due to group rivalries among the mosque committee.

The murdered were Abdu and Aboobacker. The acquitted accused are Beeran, Moideen Kutty, Abdu Sufiyan,Yousuf Haji, Mohammed Navas, Irbahim kutty, Mujeeb Rahman, Saithalavi, and Abdul Rasheed

The court held that the prosecution has not succeeded in proving the charge against any of the accused persons beyond reasonable doubt and as such they are liable to be acquitted. The court passed the verdict while allowing the appeals filed by Abdu Sufiyan and eight other convicted accused.

