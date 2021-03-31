HC acquits former PS of ex-Minister

KOCHI

Alleged murder of a woman

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside the Manjeri Additional Sessions Court’s verdict awarding life imprisonment to B.K. Biju, a former private secretary (PS) of then Power Minister Aryadan Mohammed, and his accomplice K. Shamsuddin alias Baputty in a case relating to the murder of Radha, a sweeper at the Nilambur Congress block committee office.

The murder took place on February 5, 2014. The body was found on February 9, 2014, in a sack in a pond at Chulliyode, near Nilambur. The murder was a sequel to a threat held out by the deceased to expose the flirtations of the private secretary, the prosecution had alleged.

The appellants contended in the appeal that the political overtones led the investigation astray and the trial had gone haywire with tutored witnesses, concocted confessions, and manufactured evidence.

The Bench comprising Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice M.R. Anitha acquitted the accused as it found many inconsistencies in the evidence starting from the medical evidence.

The court observed that lingering doubts that pervaded every aspect of the evidence persuaded it to give the accused the benefit of doubt. The court also dismissed an appeal filed by the State government seeking to award capital punishment to the accused.