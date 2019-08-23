Hazardous search for those missing in Puthumala landslip turns fruitless

It was an ordeal for even the trained personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police and Forest Departments on Thursday, though the mission turned out to be fruitless.

A many as 30 selected members of the forces, accompanied by trackers from the Parappanpara tribal hamlet and people’s representatives, and a medical team, searched every nook and corner of the Chaliyar river and its tributaries that flow through the dense forests in Malappuram district for those who had gone missing in the landslip at Puthumala in Wayanad district. The Wayanad district administration finalised the operation on Wednesday night after discussions with forest officials in Malappuram and tribespeople living on the banks of the Aranapuzha river, a tributary of the Chaliyar river that originates from the mountains in Meppadi area, as it was feared that the bodies might have been washed away through the tributaries, Wayanad Sub Collector N.S.K. Umesh said.

“We had trekked around 27 km on the banks of the Chaliyar in search of the missing ones, but it was in vain,” B.Abhilash, district programme manager of the National Health Mission, who led the medical team, told The Hindu. The trekking started from Kadassery near Meppadi in Wayanad and reached Parapanpara, a remote tribal hamlet inside the South Wayanad Forest division around 10 a.m. after vainly searching for the missing ones at Kanthanpara waterfalls, Dr. Abhilash said. “The trekking through the forest path was dangerous one, but we crossed the steep mountain cliffs, slippery terrain on waterfalls, debris of the landslip and heavy river flow,” he said.

The 10-hour hazardous journey concluded at Munderi near Nilambur in Malappuram district around 5.30 p.m. Meanwhile, a 15-member scuba diving team of the NDRF searched in river pools near Soochipara with scuba diving equipment, but the search did not yield any results.

The search will continue on Friday, Mr.Umesh, who is supervising the operation, said.