Hazardous objects found on railway tracks in Kasaragod

Published - November 05, 2024 11:19 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A potential train sabotage was averted near the Kasaragod railway station after items, including metal pieces, coins, and a oil bottle bound with tape, were discovered along the railway tracks on Monday.

According to the police, these materials were found on both the east and west railway tracks. However, a train passed through the eastern track without any issue.

A vigilant track inspector identified the suspicious objects on the western track during a routine inspection and alerted the station master, who promptly filed a complaint with the Kasaragod town police. Preliminary investigations are underway, with a case registered to probe the incident further.

The items, detected around noon, included a glass bottle of coconut oil, with the oil found poured onto the track. The police quickly deployed a canine unit to survey the area for additional evidence.

Senior officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar, Railway Circle Inspector Sudhir Manohar, and Railway Sub-Inspector M.V. Prakashan, responded to the scene to lead a comprehensive investigation.

Officials have started reviewing nearby CCTV footages to identify the suspects. Reports indicate that this is not an isolated event in the district. In previous incidents, an iron item was found on the tracks in Uduma, stones were kept near the Kalanad tunnel, and remnants of an old closet was also found on a railway track in the district.

