Hawala money worth ₹57.68 lakh seized in Kasaragod

May 17, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested four persons who were allegedly in possession of hawala money worth ₹57.68 lakh during an inspection in Kasaragod on Wednesday.

While Abdul Khader Maasuf, 25, was arrested with ₹30 lakh during a check at KSTP Road, Muhammad Shafi and MA Rahman, 51, were nabbed with ₹9.18 lakh from Fort Road.

The team led by Kasaragod Deputy Superintendent of Police P.K. Sudhakaran and Inspector P. Ajith Kumar arrested them. The money was found hidden inside a scooter.

The inspection was held as part of Operation Clean Kasaragod, which is being implemented by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

The police also arrested a youth, K.K. Irshad, 33, from Nileswaram with ₹18.5 lakh on the day.

