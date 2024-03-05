Hawala case: NIA raids two places in Kerala’s Kasaragod district

March 05, 2024 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) carried out raids at two locations reportedly in connection with a hawala case in Kasaragod district of Kerala on March 5. The operation led to the reported arrest of a travel agent by the NIA.

Searches were conducted at two residences at Paduppu under the Bedakam police station and Sungathakata under the Manjeswaram police station respectively.

Sources said that one Johnson, operating a travel agency under the Bedakam police station limits, has been taken into custody.

The other raid was under way at the residence of one Munna Ali within the Manjeswaram police station. However, it had been learnt that Munna Ali has fled the place. The NIA team from Bengaluru commenced the searches at both locations from 6 a.m.

It has come to light that Munna Ali had been implicated in a shootout incident at Kadavantra in Kochi previously.

The ongoing NIA raids are believed to be in connection with a hawala transaction case that originated in Bengaluru.