Have confidence in govt., says MLA

CPI leader and Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham said here on Saturday that he had full confidence in the State government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He was reacting to a report of the State Police Chief on the police action on July 23 on protesting CPI activists in the city in which the MLA was among those who sustained injuries.

He said the SPC’s report was expected to absolve the policemen involved in the action.

However, the District Collector had submitted a report, which was on the circumstances and situation in which the police action took place.

The government was expected to take action on the basis of this report, he said.

It was natural that the DGP absolved his subordinates. There was nothing surprising about the report, Mr. Abraham added.

Meanwhile, senior CPI leader P. Raju said the police were never expected to submit a report on their own. It had never happened in the past.

Mr. Raju said the police had not filed an FIR in connection with the incidents on July 23 and that a petition had been filed in the High Court.

He expected to get the permission to attend a meet in Damascus in September. Mr. Raju was part of the protest march on July 23.