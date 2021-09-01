Kerala

HAV protests against memorial

The Hindu Aikya Vedi staged a protest in front of the District Panchayat office here on Wednesday condemning the civic body’s move to build a memorial for the 1921 Malabar Rebellion leader Variyamkunnath Kunhahamed Haji. Inaugurating the protest, Hindu Aikya Vedi State working president Valsan Thillankeri said that honouring Variyamkunnath would be a challenge not only to Hindus but also to humanity.

He said some people pretending to be secular were trying to whitewash the Mapila Rebellion in its centenary year. He said the rebellion was a one-sided attack against the Hindus. According to Mr. Thillankeri, most people in Malappuram had converted to Islam out of fear. Aikya Vedi district vice president Varier S. Das presided over the event.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2021 10:44:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/hav-protests-against-memorial/article36236553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY