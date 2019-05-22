Hatred on the rise in India: Ramanunni

“As a writer, I am frightened by the prospect of intolerance and hatred being spread across the country,” said writer K.P. Ramanunni.

“The current scenario in the country is frightening,” he said while speaking on the topic ‘Politics of debasing Gandhi’ here on Wednesday.

The occasion marked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 28th death anniversary observance organised by the Rajiv Youth Foundation.

Mr. Ramanunni said that the exponents of hatred were busy converting the country’s politics from that of love to hate. “Godse, who murdered Mahatma Gandhi, is being glorified by those forces,” he said.

He said leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had sacrificed their lives for the country. “Those who tried to besmirch Rajiv Gandhi by making chiding remarks against him did not have to sense to understand the wound they inflicted on our social psyche,” he said.

He said that those who describe Mahatma Gandhi as the father of Pakistan would never have the grace to distinguish the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.

Inaugurating the function, A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, warned that those who reject Mahatma Gandhi would be dumped by the changing times.

Presiding over the function, Rajiv Youth Foundation State chairman Rasheed Paramban said that 101 programmes would be organised across the State in the coming days.

M.K. Mohasin, Shoukath Uppoodan, K.M. Girija, Ratheesh Krishna, P.A. Majeed, Sasi Mankada, and Noufal Babu spoke.