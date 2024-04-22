ADVERTISEMENT

Hate crime: double life term for two for killing man

April 22, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

SC/ST Special Court observes that accused who do not belong to SC community committed the offence knowing that victim belongs to SC community.

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons accused of murder were awarded double life term and a fine of ₹50,000 by the Special Court for SC/ST (POA) Act Cases, Kottarakara, here on Monday. Anishkumar, a resident of Anchal and Praveen, a resident of Thrikkovilvattam, were convicted by Special Judge R. Jayakrishnan under IPC Section 302 and 3(2) (v) of the SC/ST (POA) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the case registered by Chathannur police, Akash, a Pallimon resident was killed by the accused persons following an altercation at a gas agency in Pallimon where they were employed.

In the incident, Akash was run over by a pickup truck driven by the accused persons after they assaulted and hurled caste slurs at him. Though he was taken to Paripally Medical College and later Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, Akash succumbed to injuries the next day.

According to prosecution, the first accused hurled abuses at the deceased and assaulted him since he belongs to the Scheduled Castes (SC) community. The court had observed that the accused who do not belong to SC community committed the offence knowing that Akash belongs to SC community. The prosecution had presented 33 witnesses and 58 exhibits during the trial.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US