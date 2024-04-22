Hate crime: double life term for two for killing man

April 22, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

Two persons accused of murder were awarded double life term and a fine of ₹50,000 by the Special Court for SC/ST (POA) Act Cases, Kottarakara, here on Monday. Anishkumar, a resident of Anchal and Praveen, a resident of Thrikkovilvattam, were convicted by Special Judge R. Jayakrishnan under IPC Section 302 and 3(2) (v) of the SC/ST (POA) Act.

As per the case registered by Chathannur police, Akash, a Pallimon resident was killed by the accused persons following an altercation at a gas agency in Pallimon where they were employed.

In the incident, Akash was run over by a pickup truck driven by the accused persons after they assaulted and hurled caste slurs at him. Though he was taken to Paripally Medical College and later Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, Akash succumbed to injuries the next day.

According to prosecution, the first accused hurled abuses at the deceased and assaulted him since he belongs to the Scheduled Castes (SC) community. The court had observed that the accused who do not belong to SC community committed the offence knowing that Akash belongs to SC community. The prosecution had presented 33 witnesses and 58 exhibits during the trial.

