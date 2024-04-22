GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hate crime: double life term for two for killing man

SC/ST Special Court observes that accused who do not belong to SC community committed the offence knowing that victim belongs to SC community.

April 22, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons accused of murder were awarded double life term and a fine of ₹50,000 by the Special Court for SC/ST (POA) Act Cases, Kottarakara, here on Monday. Anishkumar, a resident of Anchal and Praveen, a resident of Thrikkovilvattam, were convicted by Special Judge R. Jayakrishnan under IPC Section 302 and 3(2) (v) of the SC/ST (POA) Act.

As per the case registered by Chathannur police, Akash, a Pallimon resident was killed by the accused persons following an altercation at a gas agency in Pallimon where they were employed.

In the incident, Akash was run over by a pickup truck driven by the accused persons after they assaulted and hurled caste slurs at him. Though he was taken to Paripally Medical College and later Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, Akash succumbed to injuries the next day.

According to prosecution, the first accused hurled abuses at the deceased and assaulted him since he belongs to the Scheduled Castes (SC) community. The court had observed that the accused who do not belong to SC community committed the offence knowing that Akash belongs to SC community. The prosecution had presented 33 witnesses and 58 exhibits during the trial.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.