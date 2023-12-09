 Hat-trick for Tropical Titans at Champions Boat League-3  

December 09, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

Tropical Titans retained their Champions Boat League title, scoring a hat-trick by finishing first at the finals of the third season (CBL-3) on Saturday. With 116 points, Tropical Titans (rowing Veeyapuram snake-boat owned by Pallathuruthy Boat Club) stood first in the overall tally, followed by Coast Dominators (Nadubhagom Chundan of UBC Kainakary Club) at 109. Raging Rowers (Police Boat Club on Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekethil) garnered 89 points to finish third. The champions won ₹25 lakh, while ₹15 lakh went to the runner-up. The team that fished third received ₹10 lakh. Tropical Titans timed 4:18.96 in the finals while Raging Rowers came second (4:19.83) and Ripple Breakers (Punnamada Boat Club on Karichal) finished third at 4:22.83, displaying excellent spirit.

Today’s victory also meant a sweet revenge for Tropical Titans, who could come only second in the final of CBL-2 held last year. That time, Mighty Oars won the race, winning the President’s Trophy boat-race. Even so Tropical Titans emerged the overall CBL-2 champions by topping the overall point rally in 2022. Coast Dominators failed to qualify for the finals this time, having performed below-bar in the heats. The final race saw all three teams surging forward with immense strength, with Raging Rowers taking a lead past halfway the track. However, with their disciplined oarsmen, Tropical Titans emerged victorious. The championship had nine snake-boats in total. Tropical Titans have been CBL champions in its previous editions (2019 and ’22). CBL Season-3 began on August 12 at Alappuzha, with the famed Nehru Trophy Boat Race. N. K. Premachandran, MP, inaugurated both the CBL-3 final and the President’s Trophy races at while M. Mukesh, MLA presided over the function and Air Marshal Balakrishna Manikantan was the chief guest. Present on the occasion were M. Noushad, MLA, Mayor Prasanna Ernest, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan and Collector N. Devidas.

