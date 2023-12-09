HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 Hat-trick for Tropical Titans at Champions Boat League-3  

December 09, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Veeyapuram Chundan rowed by the Tropical Titans of the Pallathuruthy Boat Club team win in the final round of the Champions Boat League and Presidents Boat race held at Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam on Saturday.

Veeyapuram Chundan rowed by the Tropical Titans of the Pallathuruthy Boat Club team win in the final round of the Champions Boat League and Presidents Boat race held at Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Tropical Titans retained their Champions Boat League title, scoring a hat-trick by finishing first at the finals of the third season (CBL-3) on Saturday. With 116 points, Tropical Titans (rowing Veeyapuram snake-boat owned by Pallathuruthy Boat Club) stood first in the overall tally, followed by Coast Dominators (Nadubhagom Chundan of UBC Kainakary Club) at 109. Raging Rowers (Police Boat Club on Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekethil) garnered 89 points to finish third. The champions won ₹25 lakh, while ₹15 lakh went to the runner-up. The team that fished third received ₹10 lakh. Tropical Titans timed 4:18.96 in the finals while Raging Rowers came second (4:19.83) and Ripple Breakers (Punnamada Boat Club on Karichal) finished third at 4:22.83, displaying excellent spirit.

Today’s victory also meant a sweet revenge for Tropical Titans, who could come only second in the final of CBL-2 held last year. That time, Mighty Oars won the race, winning the President’s Trophy boat-race. Even so Tropical Titans emerged the overall CBL-2 champions by topping the overall point rally in 2022. Coast Dominators failed to qualify for the finals this time, having performed below-bar in the heats. The final race saw all three teams surging forward with immense strength, with Raging Rowers taking a lead past halfway the track. However, with their disciplined oarsmen, Tropical Titans emerged victorious. The championship had nine snake-boats in total. Tropical Titans have been CBL champions in its previous editions (2019 and ’22). CBL Season-3 began on August 12 at Alappuzha, with the famed Nehru Trophy Boat Race. N. K. Premachandran, MP, inaugurated both the CBL-3 final and the President’s Trophy races at while M. Mukesh, MLA presided over the function and Air Marshal Balakrishna Manikantan was the chief guest. Present on the occasion were M. Noushad, MLA, Mayor Prasanna Ernest, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan and Collector N. Devidas.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.