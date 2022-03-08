Hassle-free animal husbandry options for homemakers ushered in

Schemes presented before 125 Kudumbashree members at workshop

P. C. Vishnunath, MLA, handles a Vigova Super M broiler duck at a workshop organised by the Animal Husbandry department to introduce hassle-free ventures for women on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Vigova Super M, a genus of broiler duck, can be raised in a confined space and grows up to weigh around 2.5 kg in 75 days. Compared to routine duck-rearing methods, the option is quite easy, and the Animal Husbandry department has come up with 10 such ventures that generate maximum profit with minimal effort.

The schemes were presented before 125 Kudumbashree members at a workshop jointly organised by the department and Mukhathala block panchayat in Kollam on International Women’s Day on Tuesday. P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, inaugurated the workshop, while M. Naushad, MLA, delivered the keynote address.

“Goats are usually fed roughage and concentrate and they weigh around 20 kg after one year. Gathering roughage is not always easy and it also takes a lot of time. But there is a method to raise buck kids without roughage. Instead of the usual diet, they are given bypass protein and it bypasses digestion in the rumen. Weaned babies are put on this diet so that the absorption rate is high,” said Livestock Training Centre assistant director D. Shine Kumar, who presented the subject.

“Raising a couple of babies will be a hassle-free affair and is an ideal option for persons looking for extra income. These goats will gain 40 kg of weight within six months, which means the profit will be four times better compared to the conventional method,” he said.

Another option introduced before the women was ornamental fish breeding.

“Using the right technique is important when it comes to ornamental fisheries. Instead of granules or pellets, they should be given live feed. Feeding artemia (brine shrimp) daphnia (Common water flea) and moina will make the fish healthier and bright-coloured. Two females and one male can produce around 1,500 eggs and the fish will be ready for sales in no time,” said Mr. Kumar.

A broiler-rearing integration scheme and a scheme for rearing of pets such as macaws, cockatoos, African lovebirds, a breed of Persian cats and Bengal cats were introduced. “Since Kerala has only a few breeders, most of the pets come from other States. It’s also a good option for women,” he said.

Block panchayat president B. Yashoda, Elampallur grama panchayat president Raji Kallungal and block panchayat members were among those who attended the event.