Hassan takes on State over fuel prices

KPCC president M.M. Hassan has dared Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac to raise the demand to bring petrol and diesel under GST to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on the common man.

In a press note issued here on Saturday, he said the State government should give up the additional tax revenue on petrol and diesel before urging the Centre to slash the excise duty. He accused the Central and State governments of indulging in a blame game instead of trying to lessen the burden on the masses.

Countering Dr. Isaac’s argument that the State government had not increased the sales tax on fuel, he said the tax revenue had gone up to ₹6,899 crore last year.

Mr. Hassan alleged that the CPI(M) was trying to hoodwink the public by launching an agitation demanding lower prices for petrol and diesel.