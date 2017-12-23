Hassan ‘regrets’ ousting Karunakaran in 1995

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president M.M. Hassan has triggered a minor political storm by tendering a near apology for the former A.K. Antony faction’s machinations to remove the late K. Karunakaran as Chief Minister over the ISRO espionage scandal way back in 1995.

Mr. Hassan, who was addressing a meeting held here on Saturday to commemorate the late Chief Minister on his death anniversary, said he ‘regretted’ having worked for Mr. Karunakaran’s removal as Chief Minister.

“There is nothing wrong in looking back and admitting past mistakes. I was among those who actively campaigned demanding that Karunakaran be replaced. When I look back, I think what we did to him cannot be justified,” Mr. Hassan said and added that Karunakaran should have been given an opportunity to complete his term. Mr. Karunarkaran’s exit, he said, had adversely affected the party.

The KPCC president disclosed that it was not Mr. Antony who had forced Mr. Karunakaran to quit, as reported by the media. Mr. Antony had told him and Oommen Chandy not to seek Mr. Karunakaran’s resignation. He now regretted not having listened to Mr. Antony who, he said, had also warned of the damage the party would have to face if the ‘Leader’ (as Karunakaran was popularly known) was asked to go.

Mr. Antony, he said, took over as Chief Minister only because of the persuasion of the then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

“Mr. Antony was of the view that it was wrong to have eased out Karunakaran. That is why I felt I must say this at a time when we remember the ‘Leader’ and praise his contributions. Mr. Antony had said this openly to us. At the time when Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister, we did not demand Karunakaran’s ouster in the belief that the Congress high command would ask the ‘Leader’ to resign,” Mr. Hassan said.