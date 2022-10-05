Hashish oil worth over ₹1 crore seized in Kochi, two arrested

The duo reportedly brought the substance from Andhra Pradesh

The duo reportedly brought the substance from Andhra Pradesh

The Kochi City District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force and the Kochi North police seized 2.65 kg of hashish oil estimated to cost over ₹1 crore. Two youngsters were arrested in this connection.

The arrested were identified as Ansal, 21, of Panangad, and Sujil, 23, of Nettoor. They were nabbed from near the Ernakulam North railway station shortly after their arrival from Andhra Pradesh from where they had reportedly sourced the drug.

Both had been involved in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases in the past and had been under the surveillance of police for long. They had gone to Andhra Pradesh about a week ago. Usually, peddlers meet them straightaway on their arrival.

“They had bought the drug in large volume for distribution among peddlers who sell it in smaller quantities. Unlike the usual consignments, which are mixed with grease and oil to double the volume and thus double the profits, the drug seized was without impurities,” said police sources.

The police are looking into further details behind the source of the drug.