Hashish oil worth ₹2 crore seized, two held

Excise team also arrests a man with 5kg of ganja.

Excise sleuths on Thursday nabbed two racketeers with alleged possession of 2.25 litres of hashish oil worth ₹2 crore from a hideout in Kollam.

The breakthrough in the case, which is suspected to be linked to the seizure of 3 kg of hashish and 103 kg of ganga worth ₹3.5 crore in Nagaroor in Thiruvananthapuram on October 8, has come at a time when the Excise Department is in the pursuit of a Thrissur-native who is suspected to be the kingpin of the racket and is operating it from Andhra Pradesh.

Following leads obtained from the previous case, the excise squad led by State Excise Enforcement Squad Circle Inspector T. Anikumar apprehended Siraj of Thrissur and Akhil Raj of Chavara who allegedly stored large quantities of narcotic substances in a rented house at Chavara. The area had been under surveillance for some days on the basis of information gathered by the sleuths.

From Andhra

The racket is suspected to have been smuggling large quantities of such contraband to the State from Andhra Pradesh. The Excise Department has intensified its crackdown on such lobbies, leading to the seizure of large quantities of drugs within a few months.

In a separate case, the team also apprehended Ajimon of Kavanad, Kollam, with alleged possession of 5 kg of ganja.

The cases have been registered in the Karunagappally circle and Kollam excise range offices.