Hashish oil seized, 4 held

August 03, 2022 21:14 IST

Four persons, including two women, were arrested with hashish oil worth ₹1 crore by the Thrissur City police on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Ashraf, 43, of Akalad, Safeena, 32, of Chavakkad, Mohammed, 69, of Pattambi, and Jayanthi, 40, of Palakkad. The hashish oil was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh.

They were taken into custody from the Thekke Gopura Nada of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple on a tip-off received by the Thrissur City Police Commissioner.

They have been involved in smuggling of hashish oil and ganja earlier, according to the police. The narcotic was meant for sale in Chavakkad and Vadakkekkad in Thrissur and in Ernakulam. Youngsters including students are their customers, the police said.

They included women in their group to evade the police. Six persons were arrested with one kg of hashish oil from the Thrissur railway station a few days back ago.