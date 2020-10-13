Harvesting of crops cultivated by KKS inaugurated

KKS had started farming in more than 2,000 acres of fallow land

Kerala Karshaka Sangham (KKS) State secretary K.N. Balagopal inaugurated the district-level harvesting of various crops cultivated by the farmer’s body.

KKS had started farming in more than 2,000 acres of fallow land in the district and the harvest festival was held at the Kummil polder in Kadakkal. The farmers had cultivated paddy in 900 acres of land under the supervision of KKS area and village committees.

Majority of the farmers from the district participated in the extensive drive launched by the sangham as part of Subhiksha Keralam, an initiative of the government to make the State self -reliant in food production. Banana was cultivated in 310 acres of land while various intermediary crops including tapioca were planted in 47 acres. Around 25,000 KSS members now have kitchen gardens at their homes and they have also been promoting vegetable and fish farming in the district.

In connection with Subhiksha Keralam, various local bodies and department had also started cultivation of paddy and vegetables in the district. Animal Husbandry Department, Dairy Development Department and Fisheries department had announced different projects that includes fodder grass cultivation, pearl spot farming, and biofloc units.

The district had 3,393 hectares of fallow land and the project aims to convert the maximum area into farm land. KSS district president Biju K. Mathew presided over the function while area secretary B. Sivadasan Pillai and district panchayat member P.R. Pushkaran were also present on the occasion. KSS district committee would be cultivating paddy in 1,000 acres of land for the upcoming ‘virippu season’, said the Sangham officials.