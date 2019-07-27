Harvest to the hilt

Huge quantities of fresh water that could address the drinking water needs of the State, which annually faces drought-like situation when the monsoon recedes or when rain thins up, is going down the drains. Wasted rainwater is drinking water wasted, caution water conservationists.

The rain that the State received during the first two months of the southwest monsoon this year, if harvested, would have been sufficient to recharge a large number of wells and address the water needs of millions, point out experts.

Incidentally, government authorities were thinking in terms of drought management plans a few months ago, before the onset of the southwest monsoon. The drought management campaign was put on hold after the monsoon showers lashed the State, though in less than anticipated quantities.

Figures of 2019

Going by the Indian Meteorological Department data, till the last week of July, Kerala received 889.7 mm of rain, which is 26% less than the normal expected showers. By two months of the onset, Kerala was supposed to receive 1,206.03 mm of rain.

Says A.B. Anitha, executive director, Centre for Water Research and Development, Kozhikode, “Forget about fully harvesting the nearly 3,000 mm of rain that Kerala receives annually. The moot question is whether we can harvest at least one-third of the annual rainfall and recharge our wells. The water thus collected would be more than enough to meet the annual domestic water needs of the State,” she says.

The quantity of rainwater Kerala collectively loses annually is more than the combined storage of all the irrigation and hydel reservoirs of the State, Dr. Anitha explains, putting the annual loss in perspective.

It is estimated that there are 65 lakh wells across the State with an average of 450 wells per square kilometre in low lands. The number of wells drop significantly when it comes to the mid and highlands.

The southwest monsoon contributes a major portion of the nearly 3,000 mm rain the State annually receives. If the State can harvest one-third of its annual rainfall or at least the northeast monsoon and use the water thus collected from a rooftop of 100 sq ft to recharge a well, 2,046 million cubic metres of water can be stored. The water thus collected in all the wells across the State would be double the storage capacity of all the irrigation reservoirs combined together (around 1,200 million cubic metre), says Dr. Anitha.

Need a wake-up call?

Kerala needs to realise that recharging its wells is an effective solution to water scarcity. If wells are recharged across the State, it will improve the groundwater level and the quality of water. Isolated efforts may not save the State.

Kerala may require another harsh drought to learn its lessons and wake up to the reality, she says.

Water conservation efforts including the protection of wetlands, ponds, and creation of check dams, subsurface dams and rain pits, should be focussed upon. It’s time to use the water accumulated in abandoned quarries after treatment, she explained.

T.N. Seema, who heads Haritha Kerala Mission, the green initiative of the State government, says that despite the campaigns, water conservation is yet to evolve as a mass movement and form part of the collective consciousness of the State.

Though the Kerala Municipal Building Rules insist that rainwater harvesting shall be in place for all the buildings of area 2,000 sq ft and above, it’s seldom implemented. Kerala cannot ignore water conservation any more considering the acute shortage of water it faces, Ms. Seema says.