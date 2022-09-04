Harvest time at KSCDC factories

Pesticide-free vegetables cultivated by employees

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
September 04, 2022 19:32 IST

Harvesting of organic vegetables cultivated by cashew workers in various factories of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) began in the district on Sunday. Three groups that include labourers and the KSCDC staff were in charge of farms and they had started cultivation around six months ago. A total of 12 varieties, including banana, green chilli, spinach, sweet potato, eggplant, pumpkin, string beans, tapioca, snake gourd and ginger, were harvested for Onam. KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan inaugurated the harvest and made the first sale of vegetables farmed as part of ‘Onathinu Oru Muram Pachakkari’ project.

The vegetables were cultivated by the labourers when the factories were not working. Apart from ensuring chemical-free produce, the project also helped offer maximum working days for the labourers. “The harvest and bonus disbursal were conducted on the same day, making it possible for the workers to go home with both. The vegetables were sold at the factory outlet and outside. We are planning to implement the project in all 30 factories of the KSCDC with the help of employees,” said Mr. Jayamohan.

Trade union leaders G. Babu, Sasidharan, Tulaseedharan and Manikandan and factory manager Biju were present on the occasion.

