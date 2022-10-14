Harvest of upland paddy farming project at Thazhava grama panchayt under the ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ campaign of the Agriculture department was carried out on Friday. Oachira block panchayat president, Deepti Ravindran, inaugurated the harvest and Thazhava panchayat president, V. Sadashivan, presided over the function. Block panchayat member Sreelata, vice-president R. Shailaja, standing committee heads Ambilikuttan, V. Biju and Mini Manikandan were present on the occasion.
Harvest of upland paddy begins
