Harvest festival held on KSCDC campus

Published - August 31, 2024 07:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

M. Naushad, MLA, and Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) chairperson S. Jayamohan jointly inaugurated the marigold harvest festival at the corporation factory in Kottiyam on Saturday (August 31).

A joint initiative of the KSCDC and Mukhathala block panchayat, 15,000 marigold seedlings were planted on a one-acre land with eye on the Onam market.

The KSCDC expects to harvest around two tonnes of flower during the festival season.

Mukhathala block panchayat president Yashoda, agriculture officer Anju Vijayan and factory manager Binu were present on the occasion. 

