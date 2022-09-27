Hartal violence: three arrested

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 27, 2022 01:26 IST

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the attacks on KSRTC buses and a tipper lorry at Kallambalam and Mudavurpara during the hartal called by the Popular Front of India on September 23.

The Balaramapuram police identified the men as Shefeek, 33, Shahabudeen, 35, and Shabeer Roshan, 32. They belong to Balaramapuram.

The drivers of a KSRTC bus and the lorry were injured in the attacks. They have been accused of targeting vehicles heading towards Thiruvananthapuram from Neyyattinkara on September 23 morning.

The damage to the KSRTC buses and the lorry has been estimated at ₹1.5 lakh. They were identified on the basis of information provided by the drivers and passengers of the vehicles that came under attack. The accused were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III, Neyyattinkara.

