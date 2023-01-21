ADVERTISEMENT

Hartal violence: recovery proceedings against PFI leaders in final phase

January 21, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Properties of 17 leaders confiscated to recover estimated ₹5.2-crore loss in State

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue recovery action against 17 out of the 23 leaders of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) has been completed in Kozhikode district subsequent to a High Court ultimatum for attachment of their assets after they were held accountable for the damage of public properties during the State-wide hartal on September 23, 2022.

Officials who steered the proceedings said the properties of 17 leaders in the form of land and buildings in various taluks were confiscated to recover the estimated ₹5.2-crore loss in the State. A majority of them are from Koyilandy, Vadakara and Perambra regions. 

Notices were also pasted on several properties ahead of the attachment process. Though a few persons declined to accept the notices, Revenue squads completed the legal process in the presence of other witnesses.

In some cases, former PFI functionaries raised objections against the attachment of joint ownership properties. Noticing technical hurdles, the Revenue squad sought more time from the district administration and the district court to complete the recovery. 

In Kozhikode, KSRTC buses were the main targets of attack during the hartal. There were also sporadic incidents of violence. The hartal was called to condemn the arrest of PFI leaders subsequent to a nation-wide raid by the National Investigation Agency.

