Hartal near-total in Wayanad

LDF, UDF held the hartal in protest against the Centre’s delay in providing rehabilitation assistance to the landslide-hit Wayanad

Published - November 19, 2024 07:10 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Wayanad on Tuesday in protest against the alleged delay by the Union government in providing special assistance to Kerala for the rehabilitation of landslide-affected areas in the district was near-total.

Attendance was low in government offices and financial institutions. Educational institutions, business establishments, and shops, except medical stores, remained closed.

Both the fronts urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government to classify the calamity as a national disaster and expedite the necessary relief and rehabilitation measures for the affected residents.

The LDF accused the Centre of withholding assistance to Wayanad due to political motives, suggesting that the Union government harbours biases against Kerala. Meanwhile, the UDF criticised the Left government for failing to address the ongoing struggles faced by the landslide survivors.

Traffic disruptions were prevalent, with demonstrators blocking vehicles at various locations throughout the day. State-run KSRTC buses continued to operate in some areas, accompanied by police escorts, while a limited number of private vehicles managed to navigate the roads without significant issues.

In Lakdi, tensions flared when the UDF workers clashed with the police over vehicle blockades.

The LDF and UDF organised separate protest marches in major centres across the district.

Published - November 19, 2024 07:10 pm IST

