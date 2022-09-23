Hartal leaves an impact on Kollam city

Hartal supporters take out a protest march in Kollam on Friday following a Statewide hartal called by the Popular Front of India. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

While the hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) was partial in Kollam, normal life was totally disrupted in certain parts of the district. Though most of the shops and other businesses, including food outlets, remained closed in Kollam city during the early hours of Friday, rural areas weren’t affected much. While private buses kept off the road, autos, taxis, two-wheelers and private cars plied. Schools and most private institutions remained closed and government offices registered very low attendance.

Bike rider identified

Incidents of violence were reported from some parts and at Pallimukku, one of the strongholds of the PFI, policemen on duty were attacked by protesters. Two civil police officers who were patrolling the area sustained injuries after they were hit by a motorbike. Senior CPO Antony and CPO Nihkil were attacked when they were trying to prevent hartal supporters from abusing and threatening passengers. The police have identified the person who was riding the bike. Both the policemen are undergoing treatment.

The KSRTC operated convoy services with police protection from main depots including Kollam, Punalur and Kottarakara, but the number of passengers was less. Though PFI activists pelted stones at a KSRTC bus at Ayathlil Junction, the passengers and staff were unharmed. But another long-distance KSRTC bus was shifted to Kollam depot after its windowpanes were damaged in stone-pelting. Stone-pelting were also reported from Thattamala, Karunagappally, and Punalur. Reportedly, protesters on two-wheelers wearing helmets hurled stones at vehicles in many parts. While most major junctions are under close police surveillance, protest marches were taken out at many places including Kottarakara, Karunagapally, and Kollam city.