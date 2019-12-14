Kerala

Hartal in State on Dec. 17

Political parties and other organisations opposing the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act have called for a hartal in Kerala on December 17.

A press note issued here by their joint action council said the hartal against the Sangh Parivar’s attempt to create a communal divide in the country would be peaceful and democratic.

Sabarimala pilgrims would not be inconvenienced by the hartal and there would be no attempt to disrupt the byelections to local bodies.

