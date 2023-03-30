Hartal in Idukki demanding capture of Arikompan

March 30, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - IDUKKI

Residents in large areas of Idukki district are observing a dawn- to- dusk hartal on Thursday to protest the High Court order not to capture the rogue wild tusker Arikompan. Agitations were continuing in the Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats where the elephant frequently raids shops and houses.

Roads blocked

Human-wildlife conflict

Local residents blocked the road at Periyakanal, Bodimettu and Sinkukandam, demanding immediate steps to capture the jumbo. The protesters from Sinkukandam and 301 settlement Colony took out a protest march to the Kumki (trained elephants) camp at Cement Palam near Sinkukandam on Thursday morning. The police blocked the march near the Kumki camp, and the protesters continued the road blockade on the Sinkukandam-Chinnakkanal route.

The joint action council formed to demand the capture of the tusker had called for a 12-hour hartal in 10 panchayats in Idukki. However, three panchayats, Rajakkad, Senapathi and Bisonvallay, were later exempted to allow school students to take their exams. The hartal continued at Santhanpara, Chinnakkanal, Marayoor, Kanthalloor, Vattavada, Devikulam, Munnar, Edamalakkudy,, Rajakumari and Udumbanchola panchayats.

Political support

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M) and United Democratic Front (UDF) have pledged support for the hartal. Santhanpara Panchayat president Liju Varghese said the people would continue the protest until Arikompan was captured.

Jayan, a resident in Sinkukandam, said that wild elephants very often strayed into human settlements on the Sikukandam- Chinnkkanal route. “It is risky for vehicles to ply this route after 6 pm due to the presence of wild elephants. We regularly see wild tuskers roaming on the Chinnakanal- Sinkukandam route. Capturing Arikompan is the only possible way to solve the issue,” said Mr Jayan.