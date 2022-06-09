Hartal in hilly areas in Kozhikode on June 13

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will observe a hartal on June 13 in 12 grama panchayats in the hilly areas of Kozhikode district and the hilly regions of three other grama panchayats seeking the Union government’s intervention against the Supreme Court mandate to maintain 1-km of Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ) around forests.

In a release, Mukkom Mohammed, convener, LDF Kozhikode district committee, said here on Thursday that Narippatta, Vanimel, Kavilumpara, Maruthonkara, Chakkittappara, Koorachund, Parangad, Kattippara, Puthuppady, Kodanchery, Thiruvambady, and Koodaranji grama panchayats would be covered. The hilly areas of Thamarassery, Karassery, and Kodiyathur grama panchayats too would see a hartal. Educational institutions, hospitals, and milk and newspaper delivery would be exempted. Mr. Mohammed urged the people to cooperate in the protest.