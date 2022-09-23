Hartal: 14 criminal cases filed, arrest of 184 persons recorded in Kollam

The Kollam city police on Friday registered 14 criminal cases in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) hartal, while 12 persons were taken into preventive custody.

The cases were registered for obstructing public transport, destroying public property and illegally ganging up to commit acts of violence. While five cases were registered by the Eravipuram police and seven people were taken into preventive custody, two cases each were registered at the Karunagappally and Chavara police station limits.

The Kollam East, Oachira, Anchalumoodu, Kottiyam and Kannanallur police stations registered one case each. Three persons were taken into preventive custody at Kollam East and one each at Anchalumoodu and Kilikollur stations.

The arrest of 184 persons were recorded for engaging in illegal activities as part of the hartal. A case has been registered at the Eravipuram police station against those who attacked and tried to kill the police officers at Pallimukku.

District Police Chief Merin Joseph had directed to arrest law breakers and those who tried to forcibly shut down shops.