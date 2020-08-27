Kerala

Harsham project on fast track: Minister

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said that the Harsham project, a rehabilitation scheme for the victims of the Puthumala landslip in Wayanad district, will be fast-tracked and completed by the end of March.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating “Susmitham” a flat complex constructed by the Wayanad district administration for the people who had lost their houses and property in flood-related calamities last year at Chitramoola near Kaniyampetta in the district on Thursday.

The flat complex was constructed on 14 cents.

